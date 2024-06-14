Dr. Bozhana Stoycheva, Assist. Prof.

Dr. Pavel Vitliemov, Assoc. Prof.

“Angel Kanchev” University of Ruse

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-4-cha

Abstract. The technology development of society has a strong impact on the labor market. The use of artificial intelligence leads to changes in the requirements for occupying certain professions, the elimination of same positions, as well as the appearance of new professions. This necessitates changes in the organizational structure and job design. Also changing are the requirements for employees who must acquire new knowledge and develop skills to be able to occupy certain professions. The turbulent business environment also requires organizations to be able to identify emerging trends and quickly respond to these new demands in order to stay in the market. It is here that to stay “in the game” analysis is needed, which projects future trends using artificial intelligence.

Keywords: artificial intelligence, management decisions, organizational decision-making

