Prof. Nelly Ognyanova, DSc.

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-03S-08

Abstract. The article discusses the challenges posed by the rise of digital journalism, contrasting it with traditional journalism’s standards of impartiality, fact-checking, and ethics. Digital platforms, where user-generated content dominates, have disrupted the media landscape, often prioritizing engagement over journalistic quality. The European Union is taking steps to introduce regulations like the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA) to promote quality journalism and safeguard democratic discourse. The second part is dedicated to the concept of quality journalism and the framework measures that are yet to be adopted in the context of the European Media Freedom Act.

Keywords: digital journalism, European Media Freedom Act EMFA, quality journalism

