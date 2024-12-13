Chief Assist. Prof. Silvia Petrova

South-West University

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-03S-07

Abstract. The paper aims to highlight some of the characteristics of political trolling and to follow how the phenomenon functions in the Bulgarian context. The analysis focuses on the specifics of troll language and the so-called troll dilemma, as well as on the interaction between the troll and his audience. The features of the transfer of trolling from an online to an offline environment and the characteristics of trolling in a political context are examined. It is suggested that trolling should not be interpreted as antisocial, anarchic behaviour, but as communication that parasitises ideas of objectivity and truth.

Keywords: trolling, politics, popular culture, social networks, post-truth

