Assoc. Prof. Vyara Angelova, DSc.

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-03S-09

Abstract. The article illuminates a little-known topic of the functioning of Bulgarian journalism as a regulated profession after the adoption of the Law on Professional Journalists in 1941. The paper traces the implementation of the law and the consequences of the multifaceted control of the newspaper industry through various state techniques. The findings are situated in the current conversation about possible new legal regulations of the media in Bulgaria.

Keywords: regulation of the journalistic profession, state intervention in the media

Отвори пълния текст