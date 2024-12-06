Dr. Oksana Tynkaliuk, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Vira Chornii, Assoc. Prof.

Ivan Franko National University of Lviv (Ukraine)

Dr. Oksana Kutsa, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Mariana Karanevych, Assoc. Prof.

Ternopil Volodymyr Hnatiuk National Pedagogical University (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-9.07

Absract. The manuscript delineates the integration of digital technologies and intercultural interaction mechanisms within contemporary multicultural educational settings. The exemplification of the pivotal role and efficacy of these new technologies in the educational paradigm finds manifestation through a case study conducted at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv. Delving into the prospective utilization of these technological advancements for fostering intercultural interaction, the paper outlines the foundational principles guiding a research endeavour directed towards future economists studying English at the Economics faculty. The principal methodology employed is a comparative analysis, scrutinizing the learning dynamics across nine parallel groups, constituting a comprehensive sample of 350 students, over four semesters. The discernible outcome underscores that the amalgamation of digital technology with face-to-face interaction manifests a discernible enhancement in teaching efficacy in the educational environment.

Keywords: intercultural interaction, educational environment, digital educational technologies, Moodle, educational platforms

