Dr. Vladimir Bozhilov, Assoc. Prof.

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2023-03-06

Abstract. This Review of “Suggested Answers to Philosophical Puzzles” by Prof. Anguel S. Stefanov (Cambridge Scholars Publishing, 2022) concentrates on the astrophysical chapters of the book. Spreading from what is a proper definition of a non-classical scientific theory, to the very nature of spacetime, the puzzle of the origin of the Universe and the appearance of humankind, this fascinating book brings a fresh, deep, and inspirational approach to some of the oldest, yet not resolved puzzles in modern astrophysics.

Keywords: Anguel S. Stefanov; philosophy; physics; cosmology; spacetime; Big Bang; Anthropic Principle; time travel; non-classical theory