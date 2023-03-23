Dr. Elena Gelova, Assist. Prof.

Dr. Mirjana Vitanova, Assist. Prof.

University “Goce Delcev” – Stip (North Macedonia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-2.10

Abstract. For a long time, the term function has been treated as a mandatory topic in mathematics curricula around the world. It aims to emphasize the importance of this topic of mathematics in higher education, at technical faculties. In addition to the classic way of learning blackboard and chalk, today all over the world a variety of interactive mathematical software is often used in the study of the topic functions. The software helps students to learn how to recognize functions, to examine their properties, and draw them accurately. In this paper, the importance of the mathematical term function in higher education at technical faculties is stated. It also lists the ambiguities that students face when mastering the topic of functions. Then, software for drawing graphs of functions (material that is taught in the subject Mathematics 1 at technical faculties) is listed to help students master that material more easily. Finally, a comparison is made in the results of the final exams in Mathematics 1, before students are recommended to use GeoGebra and after using the software. A conclusion is drawn from the results and the advantages of using the mathematical software are presented.

Keywords: GeoGebra; function; graph; results