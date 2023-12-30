Land. arch. Elena Dragozova, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Stanislava Kovacheva, Assoc. Prof.

University of Forestry – Sofia

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-6s-5-res

Abstract. The sustainable development of an environment in which people live, work, play sports and relax is among the priorities for the well-being of society. Landscape architecture and the product resulting from their work directly or indirectly influence the achievement of sustainable development goals such as: providing a healthy environment, communicating with nature, improving the well-being of people of all ages. Theirs is the role of creating a sustainable green infrastructure that will provide quality conditions for the realization of the human-nature relationship. Through the quality of the specialized work of the landscape architect, sustainable management of natural ecosystems and limitation of the consequences of climate change, especially in urbanized areas, is achieved. This article presents a study on the landscape architect’s competences in training and in practice to apply the principles of sustainable development, in the context of the subject of his specialized work. The methodology used is aimed at evaluating the acquired and demonstrated competences for sustainable development of the landscape architect.

Keywords: sustainable development; green management; landscape architect; competences

Отвори пълния текст