Maria Gorgorova, Silvia Gaftandzhieva, Stanka Hadzhikoleva

University of Plovdiv “Paisii Hilendarski”, Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-2-2-aia

Abstract. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has unveiled numerous opportunities in education. All participants in the educational field have found benefits for themselves. Educators use it to prepare, organize, and conduct the educational process, including developing educational resources and exam materials, grading tests and assignments, preparing educational documentation, and more. Learners find its application useful for acquiring new knowledge, self-study, and completing coursework and homework, among other things. Administrative staff have discovered that AI can assist in preparing administrative documents, process and analyze data. The exploration of AI’s potential in education is increasingly capturing the attention of researchers. This paper outlines several possibilities for integrating AI tools into the Moodle e-learning management system through external service APIs. It discusses the AI Connector, AI Text to Questions Generator, AI Text to Image, OpenAI Chat Block, and the benefits they offer to educators and learners. Practical examples of their usage and the results of an experiment with students are presented. Some risks and limitations of using AI in education are also discussed.

Keywords: artificial intelligence; education; innovations in education; Moodle