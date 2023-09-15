Prof. Dr. Vesselina Valkanova,

Prof. Dr. Nikolai Mihailov

Sofia University

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2023-03-03

Abstract. The article examines the dynamics and change of the contemporary public sphere caused by the emergence of digital media and their transformative impact on social life and communicative professions. For this purpose the stages in Jürgen Habermas’s theory of the public sphere are traced, and, the main concepts in his two main works, dedicated to the classical public sphere (1962) and the one formed under the influence of digital media (2022), are analysed. The authors examine importance of this transformation on the democratic process, the platformization of the media and its influence in modern society, as well as the problems of technology in the field of social networks. The article undertakes an attempt to build a theoretical framework for explaining the development of the contemporary public sphere in the conditions of accelerated change in communication technologies.

Keywords: communication; digital media; public sphere; platformization; communicative influence; communication theory; deliberative politics