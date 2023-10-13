Assist. Prof. Dr. Vladimir Ivanov

Medical University – Sofia (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-5s-5-exp

Abstract. A new teaching method using virtual reality (VR) technology has been introduced into the self-defense training program for future medical professionals at the Medical University of Sofia. This experiment was conducted with students of an elective course in self-defense, using VR smartphone goggles and the online platform CoSpaces Edu for simulation. The research methodology included eleven questions about the potential and effectiveness of using VR in self-defense training. The results showed that most students were familiar with VR technology and thought it could be helpful. However, they reported that they had not yet attended a single workshop using VR technology, indicating limited use in higher education. The advantages of using VR in self-defense training include simulating real-world scenarios in a safe virtual environment, providing personalized training tailored to individual cases, and improving decision-making skills in critical situations. Disadvantages include a lack of specialized content, expensive equipment, and limited accessibility to training. Despite these challenges, many respondents believe that virtual training in a virtual environment is safer and more effective than traditional forms of training.

Keywords: educational technology; virtual reality; virtual environment; simulation; learning; distinct content; self-defense

