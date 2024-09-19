Dr. Diana Dimitrova,

Dr. Darina Dimitrova, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Velina Koleva

University of Economics – Varna

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-2-edu

Abstract. The administration of the judiciary is an integral part of the structure of the state administration, but human resource management specifically in the judicial administration is still an understudied area. The scientific objective of this work is to examine the educational needs of judicial administration, in the introduction of digitalization processes in judicial administration and in human resources management. In order to achieve the formulated aim, specific scientific research approaches and methods are applied in the paper. In the theoretical-methodological plan, a systematic approach, a method of analysis and synthesis, an interdisciplinary approach, a descriptive method, etc. are used. Along with them in empirical plan the survey research, in-depth interviews, participation in discussions, content analysis of documents are used. The approaches applied in the overall research are those of induction and deduction. As a result of the complex analysis, conclusions and summaries are drawn, and solutions are proposed for improving the work of the administration of the judicial authorities.

Keywords: state administration, judicial administration, human resources, human resources management