Assoc. Prof. Olga Guseva,

Assoc. Prof. Andrey Babanov,

Assoc. Prof. Viktoriya Mushchinskaya

Saint-Petersburg State University (Russia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/bel2022-4-2-gm-A

Abstract. The article is devoted to the work of the Bulgarian writer of the XXth century, Angel Karaliychev. In the second half of the XXth century, his most famous fairy tales and stories for children were translated into Russian, including the collection “Bulgarian Folk Talesˮ in two volumes. In the Soviet Union, Karaliychev’s fairy tales were included in collections of fairy tales of Slavic peoples and represented Bulgarian folklore in collections of fairy tales of the peoples of the world published in Russian. Despite the fact that the last book edition of Karaliychev’s fairy tales in Russian appeared in the 1980s, his works continue their life in the new century in electronic format, on the Internet. Karaliychev’s fairy tales, addressed to children 4 – 10 years old, tell about eternal values in a language understandable for children, they also introduce to children and adults the realities of Bulgarian life, the heroes of Bulgarian folk tales, expanding the horizons of the Russian reader.

Keywords: Angel Karaliychev; Bulgarian children’s literature; Bulgarian fairy tales; Bulgarian literature in Russia; translations into Russian