Prof. Dr. Cristiana Lucretia Pop,Dr. Cristina Filip, Assist. Prof.

Bucharest University of Economic Studies (Romania)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2025-5.04

Abstract. This study examines the special aspects of communication in physical education and its managerial implications in teacher-student interaction. Understanding different types of communication improves the quality and effectiveness of teaching physical education. Multimodal communication involves using various methods and codes to engage students effectively in physical education and sports activities. These methods include speech, intonation, facial expressions, eye contact, gestures, proxemics, body movements, and posture. These communication means are used in varying proportions during different lesson moments for organising, demonstrating, motivating, coaching, and providing feedback. The teacher’s mastery of a rich repertoire of communication means can facilitate the achievement of physical education objectives for all students. This is even more necessary as young people become increasingly sedentary and less involved in physical activities.

Keywords: soft skills; motivation; team spirit; physical activity