Dr. Tetiana Franchuk, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Lesia Ruda,

Prof. Dr. Svitlana Myronova

Kamianets-Podilskyi Ivan Ohiienko National University (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2025-5.03

Abstract. The article presents the results of a study of the problem of implementing the “learning through research” formula in the system of higher education. In particular, it is about clarifying its essence in the context of the transition to new educational standards, which are positioned as a set of competencies necessary for effective work in the future profession. It is proved that the research component is directly related to the processes of development of innovative education, formation of an individual educational trajectory of professional development of a specialist. Attention is focused on the need to purposefully improve the level of competence of the teacher in a given area, to increase his or her ability to organize research-based learning. The article analyzes the results of the confirmatory experiment, which made it possible to identify an insufficient level of understanding of the formula and a low level of research use in the educational process. Based on the generalization of theoretical material on the problem and the results of the confirmatory experiment, the positions that form the basis of the training course for the professional development of teachers in non-formal education are highlighted. They can also serve as a platform for self-education in this area for both teachers and students.

Keywords: learning through research; quality standards; strategic directions; professional development; research; competence

