Dr. Maya Tcholakova, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Marina Pironkova, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Aleksandar Ranev, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Yana Staneva, Assist. Prof.

Sofia Univerity St. Kliment Ohridski (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2025-5.02

Abstract. The introduction of the competency-based approach in universities in Bulgaria is part of the higher education reform linked to the creation of competencе profiles. Involving students as partners in the process of defining the competencies to be mastered for their effective self-realization in the profession helps achieving this task. Aim: exploring students’ opinions regarding the basic competencies inherent to and necessary for the social pedagogue to develop during academic training. Instruments: questionnaire and focus group. 114 undergraduates in Social Pedagogy participated in the survey. 20 undergraduates participated in 3 focus groups. The processing of the survey data was done using frequency and quantitative analysis, and the transcripts of the focus group discussions were subjected to content analysis. Results: Students identified a set of personal, social, and professional competencies as highly necessary and important to emphasize in their training. The results will be used to reflect on and modify the curricula in the direction of competency-based learning.

Keywords: competence; competency based education; social pedagogy; student participation

