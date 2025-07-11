Prof. Dr. Marina Matejević

University of Niš (Serbia)

Assist. Prof. Nedeljko Milanović

University of Kragujevac (Serbia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2025-5.07

Abstract. The aim of this article is to determine the connection between parental control and the use of the Internet by students in the younger grades of elementary school. Descriptive statistics and methods of statistical inference were used in the research. The research subjects were third and fourth grade elementary school students (N=212). The findings show that parents control boys significantly more online than girls. The calculated Pearson correlation coefficient between behavioral control and Internet use control shows that there is a positive correlation (r=0.500) that is statistically significant (r<0.05), while there is no statistically significant correlation between psychological control and Internet use control. The results of our research indicate the importance of parental behavioral control and the need for the school to provide adequate support to parents as part of a program for parents to adequately implement parental control, so that parents understand what problems arise from permissive upbringing and inadequate guidance of children’s development.

Keywords: parental control; behavioral control; psychological control; internet use