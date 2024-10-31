Dalibor Milev, Nadezhda Borisova, Elena Karashtranova

Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences

South-West University “Neofit Rilski” – Blagoevgrad (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-5-2-fra

Abstract. Modern technologies enable the use of visually oriented tools to organize projects, ideas, and tasks in a completely informal manner. Visually oriented software does not impose a structure or method for organizing

and presenting user projects. This approach gives users the ability to organize their tasks in a visual format, promoting a more intuitive and adaptable work environment. This article introduces software product designed and developed to effectively organize and plan tasks, projects, or ideas. The product allows users to create boards on which they can mark their ideas by adding certain elements. With these different elements, the workflow of each user can be visually illustrated and parts of the plan can be highlighted. Easy planning is achieved from an easy-to-read format with a variety of visual elements that are more natural to organize a plan with step implementation, and quickly share the plan for all of its development teams.

Keywords: visual board, visual software design, creative project management, collaborative platform