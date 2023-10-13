Assist. Prof. Dr. Silvia Ilieva-Sinigerova

National Sports Academy “Vassil Levski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-5s-9-imp

Abstract. The competition and the desire to win a medal nowadays leads to more and more disregard for the principle of “fair play”. The activity of the Anti-doping Center is aimed not only at inspections and punishments but also at prevention.

The purpose of the present study is to investigate the influence of anti-doping controls and education on the number of violations and sanctions imposed on Bulgarian athletes.

Methods. The study was carried out in the period 2014 – 2022 and includes official data from the Bulgarian Anti-Doping Center. In-competition and out-of-competition samples (urine and blood) conducted training for athletes and sports technicians, violations, and imposed sanctions for the research period will be analyzed.

Mathematical-statistical methods: descriptive statistics and dynamic series analysis.

Results. During the considered period, 1130±92 samples were taken, of which 66.5±12.7 were blood samples. Whereabouts failure by athletes and sports technicians are 5.6±2.8. The number of educated athletes, coaches, officials, and employees of the Anti-Doping Center in 2014 was 273 and will grow to 1,816 people in 2022.

Conclusion: There is an increase in the number of tests performed in competitive and non-competitive situations. The prevention program has convincingly expanded the scope and number of trained athletes, officials, and staff over the years.

Keywords: anti-doping; test; prevention

