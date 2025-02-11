Georgi Kostov

Agricultural University – Plovdiv

https://doi.org/10.53656/voc24-5-6-04

Abstract. Educational systems around the world are challenged to provide effective education for all the children. This has led to increased interest in the idea of ​​inclusive education. More broadly, it is seen as a reform that supports and welcomes diversity among all learners. Behind the idea of ​​inclusion lies something inherent in every person – respect for the personality of the other and sharing a common world. Inclusion, besides being a leading value in the modern democratic society, is also a fundamental term for the social model. In the concept of inclusive education, it is of key importance to note that inclusion in education also means inclusion in society. The present article examines the essence of the inclusive education, its principles and components. It analyzes and systemizes the prerequisites for its emergence, summarizes the concept of inclusion, while at the same time the article highlights some challenges and opportunities in the field of inclusive education.

Keywords: educational systems, inclusive education, inclusion; essence