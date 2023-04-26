Lyudmila A. Voronina1, Sergey A. Letun1, Evgenia Rozenfeld2

1)Moscow City University – Moscow (Russia)

2)Tel Aviv University – Tel Aviv (Israel)

https://doi.org/10.53656/for23.222basi

Abstract. Rapid changes in the digital age making e-textbooks the key technical aid among electronic media are getting actively applied in education. A more specific image of the contemporary foreign language e-textbook is shaped by adding new characteristics to the list of the basic characteristics required. The article deals with determination of those characteristics of e-textbooks that will make their use more in demand for the study of languages, including Korean. The purpose of the article is to determine the main characteristics of a foreign language e-textbook as well as to analyze how they will reflect the specifics of the language in question and how exactly they will manifest themselves. The analytical study of e-textbook prototypes developed both practically and theoretically on the basis of criteria set for e-textbooks, the software being used and the research experience let the authors identify the mandatory minimum characteristics required for the foreign language e-textbook and compile the scheme for the distribution of the characteristics into groups. The results showed that the main requirement of a cross-cutting, primary nature for the entire set of e-textbooks under consideration is hyperconnectivity. The study allowed identifying linguodidactic and technological components of foreign language e-textbooks, as well as those of the Korean language e-textbook (a multimodal interactive dictionary) specifically, which are in a hyperconnected relationship with each other. Their introduction and implementation into specific software, a linguodidactic web constructor, will contribute to development of more sophisticated e-textbooks to be of high demand both among learners and teachers.

Keywords: e-textbook; characteristics of the e-textbook; hyperconnectivity; Korean e-textbook.