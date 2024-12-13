Dr. Konstantin Stoyanov, Assist. Prof.

Trakia University

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-6s-10-int

Abstract. This study examines the regulatory frameworks for blockchain technology integration in the food supply chain across the European Union (EU). Through a comprehensive analysis of national regulatory documents and strategies, the research categorises EU member states based on their approach to blockchain regulation in six distinct categories. The analysis reveals significant variations in regulatory maturity, enforcement mechanisms, and sectoral focus among EU countries. The findings provide valuable insights for policymakers and industry stakeholders seeking to leverage blockchain’s potential in enhancing transparency, traceability, and efficiency in the food supply chain.

Keywords: food supply chain, regulatory frameworks, digital innovation

JEL Codes: K23, O33, Q18

