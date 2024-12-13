Rumen Petkov

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridskiˮ (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-9s.04

Abstract. Gamification has emerged as a powerful tool in education, especially in disciplines like marketing, where practical application of knowledge is essential. This article presents the results of a study comparing gamified learning and traditional lecture-based methods in teaching consumer behavior. The game, titled ‘Snack Shopper’s Dilemma,’ focused on simulating a retail environment where students made strategic marketing decisions for an FMCG snack products. Two groups of students participated in the study—one using the game-based approach and the other following traditional learning methods. The study found that gamified learning increased engagement, improved comprehension, and offered a more enjoyable experience, ultimately leading to better learning outcomes and practical skills application.

Keywords: gamification, marketing education, consumer behavior, retail, Game-Based Learning

Отвори пълния текст