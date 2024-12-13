Dr. Vanya Hadzhieva, Assist. Prof.

New Bulgarian University, Sofia

Dr. Dora Doncheva, Assist. Prof.

Trakia University, Stara Zagora

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-6s-11-the

Abstract. The information economy is a social phenomenon that is developing at a rapid pace and covering the entire global economy. The informatization and digitalization processes directed economic agents’ attention to the innovation and digitalization of classical economic processes. At the same time, modern business organizations conduct most of their commercial relations in a digital environment. The paper aims to explore the relationship between the information economy and the global market as a projection of this economic model. It examines the nature and characteristics of the information economy, highlighting the importance of technology and digital infrastructure in shaping global trade. The paper also delves into the global market model and argues that it is intrinsically linked to advances in technology. Through an analysis of the digitally based market mechanism, the paper seeks to demonstrate the interconnectedness of the information economy and the global market, ultimately proving that the global market is fundamentally dependent on technological infrastructure. Finally, several prospects for the development of the global economy based on knowledge are systematized.

Keywords: digital economy, global economy, digitalization, digital transformation, informatization, e-trade

