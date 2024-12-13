Prof. Dr. Matilda Alexandrova

University of National and World Economy

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-6s-9-res

Abstract. The paper focuses on selected issues regarding the societal impact assessment of research activity by taking into account possible sustainability impacts. The main challenge of research evaluation approaches here is the identification of principles to guide the design and implementation of appropriate indicators system for assessing such societal impacts. It is argued that the development of such evaluation system should take into account the specific environment, circumstances, and stakeholders related to the field of research, that is often interdisciplinary. The study utilizes expert assessment approach to validate the significance of a set of guiding principles of research impact evaluation that reflects the advancement towards sustainability and social cohesion. Directions for future research in this complex area are also outlined.

Keywords: societal impact assessment, research evaluation principles, sustainability

JEL classification: I23, O30, Q01

Отвори пълния текст