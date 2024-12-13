Prof. Diana Antonova,

Dr. Silvia Beloeva, Assist. Prof.,

Ana Todorova, PhD student

University of Ruse “Angel Kanchev”

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-6s-4-dua

Abstract. The article presents issues of scientific policy, integration in the European educational and scientific space, results of scientific research and discussions on the issues of the fifth industrial revolution. The research focuses on an analysis of perspectives on global technological growth based on the impact of artificial intelligence. According to the pessimistic forecast, the digital revolution is already a fact, and its impact on productivity is almost over. On the optimistic side, futurists argue that technology and innovation have reached inflexion points.

Keywords: 5th industrial revolution, artificial intelligence, threats, opportunities, Industry 5.0 JEL: O1, O3, P2

