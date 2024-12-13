Prof. Nikolay Sterev, DSc.,

Dr. Daniel Yordanov, Assoc. Prof.

University of National and World Economy

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-6s-12-aca

Abstract. Economic theory once again addresses the role of the entrepreneur. The differences observe see rooted in on evolving changing role of universities and anticipated expected transition to Industry 5.0. Focusing on the role of the “entrepreneur” and the process of entrepreneurship with / within the university/academia support we could find stages of understanding the common “academic entrepreneurship”.

Thus, the focus of this paper is on successful “produced” entrepreneurship, specifically entrepreneurial businesses, mindsets, and behaviors at universities. In light of social and economic trends, the main hypothesis is that technological changes necessitate a new approach to academic entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial systems. However, universities are not fully adapted to these changes, particularly in developing countries such as Bulgaria.

Accordingly, the paper focuses on entrepreneurial skills and their training at universities. The primary aim of the paper is to explore how to adapt conventional economic training to foster an academic entrepreneurial mindset. Utilizing the methodology outlined in the European Entrepreneurial Framework, the author presents results from a study conducted before and after training in on developing an entrepreneurial mindset.

The paper is structured as follows: The first paragraph analyzes the evolving role of universities in fostering business-academic collaboration. The second paragraph presents essential entrepreneurial knowledge that is relevant in today’s world. The third paragraph discusses the results of contemporary entrepreneurial education at UNWE-Sofia. Finally, several recommendations are provided for organizing virtual co-creation and co-working clubs for academic entrepreneurs.

Keywords: Academic entrepreneurship, entrepreneurship profile, entrepreneurial potential

JEL: I21, L26, M53

