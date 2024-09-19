Prof. Olha Prokopenko, DSc.

Sumy State Makarenko Pedagogical University (Ukraine),

Estonian Entrepreneurship University of Applied Sciences (Estonia)

Dr. Svitlana Perova, Assoc. Prof.

State Institution “Luhansk Taras Shevchenko National University” (Ukraine)

Prof. Tokhir Rakhimov, DSc.

National University of Uzbekistan (Uzbekistan)

Mykola Kunytskyi, Assoc. Prof.

Cherkasy State Technological University (Ukraine)

Dr. Iryna Leshchenko, Assoc. Prof.

Bohdan Khmelnytsky Cherkasy National University (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-4-man

Abstract. The article is devoted to the rethinking of modern approaches to the organization of management, which is aimed at a comprehensive solution to the multitude of problems facing higher education. The article proves that the main direction of the university’s efforts should be career guidance management. Single attention is paid to the definition of the essence, place and tools that must it include and use in order to achieve a common goal – to increase the efficiency of the university. In addition, the article includes an expert stakeholder’s analysis of a higher education institution, which were separated into 9 groups and ranked according to the level of priority to work with them.

Keywords: stakeholder, stakeholder management, educational management, career guidance management, PEST analysis, higher education, career guidance work