Prof. Dr. Valentyna Kudryavtseva,

Dr. Svitlana Barsuk, Assoc. Prof.

Dr. Olena Frolova, Assoc. Prof.

Kherson State Maritime Academy (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-5s.11

Abstract. The current appeal within MET to design effective online courses has arisen from the necessity to develop flexible learning environment to reinforce student background knowledge and widen student access to information. The paper presents ways for maximizing students’ learning in Maritime English online course under conditions of permanent online learning and teaching. The participants in this study are students of the Navigation Faculty and teachers of the English Language Department for Deck Officers at Kherson State Maritime Academy, Ukraine. The study examines students’ engagement and teachers’ experiences while learning and teaching Maritime English via virtual platforms. Online surveys have been designed to investigate the effectiveness of tailor-made e-books and supplementary e-courses on the LMS Moodle platform to enable communicative interaction and provide communicative proficiency development at online lessons on Zoom. The survey has explored students’ advancements in the online course and the areas for further instruction upgrading to reinforce personalized and active learning.

Keywords: maritime English; online learning environment; tailor-made e-books; supplementary e-course; Zoom conferencing; self-study; assessment

