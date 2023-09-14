Deyana Peykova

University of Plovdiv “Paisii Hilendarskiˮ (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-7.8

Abstract. Integrated STEM teaching reflects the effort to combine some or all four disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics into one learning unit or lesson. The following work describes good practice for collaboration between teachers in different subjects in order to create effective interdisciplinary lessons. Students are engaged in enjoyable activities in Science, Robotics and Technologies. The lesson is student-led, they prepare themselves for the different activities according to their interests and skills. Students explore Mars, make conclusion, analyze and give solution.

Keywords: STEM education; interdisciplinary learning; problem and project-based learning; integrated STEM curriculum