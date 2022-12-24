Dr. Margarita Gocheva, Assist.Prof.,

Dr. Nikolay Kasakliev, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Elena Somova, Prof.

University of Plovdiv “Paisii Hilendarski” – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2022-6-3-mob

Abstract. The paper discusses modern learning approaches in which mobile devices are increasingly used. It presents an experiment to apply mobile game-based learning to primary school students. A suitable learning model has been designed using adaptive, micro lesson, behavioural and game-based approaches. Based on the model, a mobile math educational game was developed to complement traditional classroom learning and be used at home. The mobile game was tested in a real learning environment. A survey was conducted also with the students and teachers, participants in the experiment, which investigated the attitude toward using mobile game – based learning in mathematics in the direction of – practical applicability, motivation, design, accessibility, support and feedback.

Keywords: game-based learning; adaptive learning; mobile game; game elements; micro lesson; primary school; mathematics