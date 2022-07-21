Dr. Svitlana Surgova, Assist. Prof.,

Dr. Olena Faichuk, Assist. Prof.

Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-6.10

Abstract. The research is devoted to the use of interactive forms and methods of preventive education of students. The purpose of the article is to reveal the essence and possibilities of effective interactive forms and methods of preventive education of students. The purpose and objectives of preventive education which is the basis for the formation of positive social attitudes of the student youth are analyzed. The conducted research concludes that interactive forms and methods of preventive education are aimed at the development of students’ mental abilities, their individuality and uniqueness, their positive changes in the awareness, health culture. The result of the implementation of interactive forms and methods of preventive education of students is to obtain knowledge, social experience in the process of communication not only with adults, but also with peers, to increase competence in the formation of health culture, and to prevent negative behavior.

Keywords: preventive education; interactive teaching forms and methods; student youth; pedagogical prevention