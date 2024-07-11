Petar E. Manev

University of Library Studies and Information Technologies – Sofia

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3-3-mod

Abstract. The article presents a modern scientific proactive cyber counterintelligence concepts and strategies for applying advanced persistent threats early warning approach. The research reviles some of the main challenges and problems that the cyber security domain faces with respect to evolving and advanced cyber threat actors. The research exposes the main gaps in detection mechanisms of the cyber defense industry and landscape and based on that presents some relevant concepts and strategies. This includes assumptions, challenges, concepts and strategies. Based on actual experience from different cyber activities such as threat hunting, incident response and NATO live fire cyber security and cyber defense exercises, the author provides a wide approach for addressing those gaps and generates the possible strategies for applying advanced persistent threats early warning concepts and methodologies.

Keywords: cyber security, cyber-attack, cyber defense, early detection strategies

