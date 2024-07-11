Ana Todorova, PhD Student

Prof. Diana Antonova, DSc

“Angel Kanchev” University of Ruse

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3-4-emo

Abstract. The purpose of the article is to clarify, on the one hand, the origin of the concept of emotional intelligence and the leading models in the theory. The performed retrospective is motivated by the need to justify the statement that emotions are essential in the life and work of the individual. The sources cited in the report prove that emotional intelligence is not a modern paradigm but a concept with a deep history. On the other hand, the authors aspire to link the competencies of emotional intelligence with entrepreneurial learning and hence with entrepreneurial intention. Based on a content analysis of research conducted in recent years among students and entrepreneurs, the main conclusions support the essential training in emotional intelligence in specialities related to entrepreneurship.

Keywords: emotional intelligence, education, entrepreneurial intention, entrepreneurship

Влезте в системата, за да прочетете пълната статияОтвори пълния текст[/emember_protected