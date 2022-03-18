Dr. Eva Kovacheva

Paisii Hilendarski University of Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2022-01-07

Abstract. The article discusses two historical events taken from texts from the Holy Scripture – the Old and the New Testaments, and a spiritual view on human soul, as found in the Holy tradition of the Orthodox church: they support the thesis that, according to the method of allegorical interpretation, the three evidences point to three inner stages through which human soul passes in its transition to a holistic spiritual development: from the act of the Holy Baptism to the entry into the Kingdom of God.

Keywords: Holy Scripture; Promised Land; Son of God; Kingdom of God; human; Soul; symbolism of number 40

