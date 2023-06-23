Prof. Dr. Mira Tzvetkova-Arsova

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-5.04

Abstract. The research focused on the reactions and first actions among 52 parents of children with multiple disabilities in Bulgaria. The results showed that most of the parents went through stages of denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Most of the parents did not receive in-time support upon the news of having a child with multiple dishabilles. Many parents were not fully satisfied with the educational options and placement of their child and believed more can be done, as well as they did not have enough knowledge about the specific methods, strategies and approaches used in the education offered to their children.

Keywords: multiple disabilities; parents; reactions