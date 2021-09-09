Tina Perić, Ladislav Stazić, Karlo Bratić

University of Split (Croatia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped21-7s.19pot

Abstract. There have been several news articles in the newspapers lately about the introduction of electrically powered ferry boats in Croatia, especially on several shorter routes. This introduction will require serious investigation into potential benefits and also into potential drawbacks to determine if a solution is viable or not. One of those shorter ferry routes in Croatia is a route from peninsula Pelješac to the island of Korčula. The route at the moment is operated by one ferry, driven by four independent propellers, each driven by one diesel engine. This paper is addressing one small aspect of problems, assessing potential benefits of the conversion of a ferry (or replacement with electrically driven ferry) on the mentioned route to electrical power and the impact on the local area due to the reduction of all exhaust gas emissions.

Keywords: ferry boat; environment protection; air pollution; electrical propulsion

Отвори пълния текст