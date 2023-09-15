Boris Pantev

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2023-03-01

Abstract. This article explores the key role of “experiential style” (Erfahrungsstil) in Husserl’s account of social habituality. It demonstrates the developmental bridge this concept throws between the distinct intentionalities of empathy and communalization. The importance of Erfahrungsstil in Husserl has largely escaped scholarly attention. I claim, however, that in his later work, it becomes an inherent component to the relational dynamics of intermonadic temporalization, the process which underpins the generative constitution of sociality and opens a possibility for a transcendental phenomenological anthropology, a project Husserl only sketched out but never ventured on.

Keywords: Husserl; style; habituality; empathy; communication