Prof. Biljana Jeremić, DSc.,

Prof. Aleksandra Trbojević, DSc.,

Prof. Bojan Lazić, DSc.,

Prof. Gordana Kozoderović, DSc.

University of Novi Sad (Serbia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-8.4

Abstract. Roma are the largest minority ethnic group in Europe, but very few Roma achieve a level of education that enables them to secure employment or positive life chances. The general perception of Roma is based on a series of stereotypes such as poverty, asociality, unemployment, poor education, a tendency towards social tension, and susceptibility to educational deficiencies. Their values, lifestyle, principles, language, generally lower social status, and their socio-cultural traditions are noticeably different from those of the majority population of any given European country. The inclusion of Roma in the education system would soften the existing discourse and encourage their integration into a society. The paper aims to point out the possibility of integrating the Roma population into schools, with the given model of project teaching, in such a way that the other students also get to know their culture and traditions. The paper proposed the model of project teaching, which aims to introduce students to the Roma people and their famous representatives through the contents of legends, music, and true war stories, in order to develop knowledge about the other and different, and foster a climate of togetherness in the class and school.

Keywords: national minorities; ethnic group; teaching