Dr. Anna A. Almazova, Prof. Yulia O. Filatova, Irina V. Novitskaia

Moscow Pedagogical State University (Russia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2022-1-3-cur

Abstract. The article discusses the current state, problems and prospects of Master’s degree programs in speech-language pathology in Russia. Authors carry out a theoretical overview and comparative analysis of the literature on Master training programs of logopedics or speech-language therapists and define two large groups of programs available in Russian universities, depending on their orientation towards training a speech-language therapist graduate. Particular attention is given to the problems stated in the names of the training programs and how this reflects various aspects that determine the functioning of the speech-language pathology system in the Russian Federation. The article also provides a brief historical background on the training of speech-language therapists and gives an outline of the current state and prospects of Master training in speech-language pathology at the Moscow Pedagogical State University.

Keywords: training of logopedics; master’s degree programs; speech-language therapist (SLT); education; healthcare; analysis

