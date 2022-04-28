Phil Budgell

Education Leadership Consultancy (UK)

https://doi.org/10.53656/voc22-212curi

Abstract. It is proposed that respect for agency and choice for the pupils is a priority of education. Three frameworks are presented that can be used to make sense of the curriculum:

– the Entitlement Curriculum;

– the Aims and Objectives Curriculum; and

– the Areas of Learning Curriculum.

It is suggested that only the Subject Strands components of the Areas of Learning Curriculum are used by ministries of education in planning their national curricula.

It is then proposed that ministries of education should delegate responsibility for the curriculum to Curriculum, Assessment and Qualifications Agencies – a non-ministerial departments that report directly to Parliament. Curriculum Notation is then introduced as a technique for:

– mapping the introduction of agency and choice in the curriculum as pupils mature; and

– constructing Intervening Performance Indicators.

Literacy and Numeracy are introduced as compulsory elements in the curriculum of older pupils – independent of the subjects that the pupils are studying. Finally, it is proposed that it is the schools’ responsibility to ensure that:

– Cross-curricular Skills; and

– Thinking Skills and Personal Capabilities

are part of the pupils’ classroom experience.

Keywords: curriculum; skills; personal capabilities; assessment; subject