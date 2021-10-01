Dana Barak Harel

South-West University “Neofit Rilski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2021-4.10

Abstract. This article focuses on the influence of the environment on the functioning of the students with learning disabilities, with reference to applied aspects related to the interaction of the individuals with their environment. The article presents the challenges with which learning disabled students cope in the education system and proposes ways of coping that will allow these students to feel that they are an inseparable part of the community to which they belong and to muster the motivation for the developmental tasks required of them.

Keywords: students with learning disabilities; environment