Maria Mladenova

South-West University – Blagoevgrad (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/for2024-06-04

Abstract. This article examines the impact of Early Second Language Acquisition (ESLA) on children‘s development from the perspective of parents. Using a quantitative approach, the study uses a questionnaire survey to collect data from parents of children aged 7-10 in Bulgaria. The research focuses on parental perceptions and experiences of ESLA programmes in the context of primary education. The analysis reveals a generally positive parental attitude towards ESLA, with respondents highlighting perceived benefits such as improved language skills (grammar, vocabulary), improved cognitive development (memory, concentration) and broader cultural awareness. However, the study also identifies challenges associated with ESLA implementation, including the potential for overburdened academic schedules and concerns about the effectiveness of current teaching methods. Based on the findings, the article proposes a series of recommendations to optimise ESLA programmes. These recommendations emphasise the importance of initiating language learning at an appropriate developmental stage, incorporating interactive and engaging teaching methods, and fostering a supportive language environment both at school and at home. The research concludes by highlighting the crucial role of collaboration between parents, educators and policy makers in refining ESLA policies and practices. Such collaborative efforts are essential to ensure optimal outcomes in children‘s language development and overall educational success.

Keywords: Early Second Language Acquisition (ESLA), Parents’ Perspectives, Language Development, Teaching Methods, Cognitive Development, Survey Analysis