Dr. Tanya Zhelyazkova-Teya

Institute of Informal Innovations (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2022-04-07

Abstract. The article presents the philosophical foundations of the Pedagogy of Informal Education, created by the author in 2020 as a new self-contained branch of pedagogy. The retrospective philosophical-pedagogical overview of the development of informal education from antiquity to the present day includes 40 authors from 16 chronological stages. As criteria for the selection of ideas and their authors, own definitions of self-development and the components of the educational triad of formal, non-formal and informal education are used. The presented philosophical and pedagogical ideas unequivocally show that historically the first type of pedagogy known to mankind is the Pedagogy of informal education as a means of influencing people of different ages in order to survive, preserve the basic values of the era and transfer the accumulated life experience. It also illustrates the possibility of each person taking on the role of an informal educator under different circumstances.

Keywords: educational triad; formal education, non-formal education, informal education; pedagogy of informal education; self-development; informal educator; Homo creabilis