Benjamin Schlodder

Berlin State Library

https://doi.org/10.53656/bel2022-6-6bS

Abstract. This article introduces the E.T.A. Hoffmann Archive at the Berlin State Library as well as the E.T.A. Hoffmann Online Portal, which could be established as the main platform to start all E.T.A. Hoffmann research. It describes the functions of the Online Portal and gives an overview of the exhibition project ‚Fantastically Uncanny‘ which links young people to Hoffmann’s thoughts and motifs.

Keywords: online portal; E.T.A. Hoffmann; exhibition; E.T.A. Hoffmann Archive; Berlin State Library