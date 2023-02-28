Assoc. Prof. Dr. Boyko Bantchev

Institute of Mathematics and Informatics – Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-1-2-the

Abstract. Vector algebra is a very effective calculation language for doing geometry. It is expressive and succinct, and tends to foster generality and simplicity. In this article we consider from a vector perspective a series of problems concerning circles. After presenting a simple but so far seemingly unnoticed property of the notion of power of a point, we show its application to constructing solutions to the problems.

Keywords: vector algebra; power of a point

