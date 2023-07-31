Dr. Svitlana Mykhalska, Assoc. Prof.,

Prof. Dr. Svitlana Myronova,

Dr. Tetiana Dokuchyna, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Maryana Buinyak

Kamianets-Podilskyi Ivan Ohiienko National University (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-6.03

Abstract. Motivation for learning activities of students with intellectual disabilities is one of the factors of their success and development. Especially relevant is the motivation of students during distance learning, which is due to their psychophysical features. The study shows that special teachers understand the importance of motivation in achieving academic performance of students with intellectual disabilities, forming their skills to overcome difficulties, and developing their personality. Students with intellectual disabilities are motivated to learn differently from their peers with typical development. These features require from the correctional teacher much greater efforts in stimulating students to assimilate knowledge and skills; constant support of cognitive interests of students, overcoming their passivity, developing skills of independence, forming of initiative. It is established that the role of the special teacher in the formation of motivation of educational activity of students with intellectual disabilities is decisive, in particular through such features of students as: low level of cognitive activity, inertia of nervous processes, lack of formation of logical connections. The prospects of scientific research are the development of an integral system of correctional and developmental work, which will ensure the formation of all types of motivation of educational activities for this category of students.

Keywords: the special teacher; motivation; educational activity; students with intellectual disabilities; distance learning; teacher’s personality