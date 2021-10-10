Phil Budgell

Education Leadership Consultancy (UK)

https://doi.org/10.53656/voc21.11alter

Abstract. In this paper, the author uses the planning cycle developed by Cedefop to compare Vocational Education and Training in England and Bulgaria. In the initial phase he uses reports from the EU, OECD and Cedefop to define the issues being faced in both countries. For the conceptualisation phase, the author focuses on the development of the National Qualifications Framework. Formal adoption is represented by the classification of individual vocational courses. The operational phase is interpreted as: the structure and organisation of schools; the curriculum framework; examples of vocational courses in schools and colleges; and work-based learning.

Finally, a range of analytical strategies at: student; school; municipality; and national level are used to illustrate the monitoring, evaluation and impact phase.

Keywords: approach; vocational education; England; Bulgaria; school; classification

Отвори пълния текст