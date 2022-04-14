Dr. Sharafat Bakhishova, Assoc. Prof.

Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University – Baku (Azerbaijan)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-3.06

Abstract. Self-realization, self-presentation is one of the most important qualities of the modern man. It is especially important to support this work in the educational process, bringing it to the centre of educators and children’s activities. One important way of doing this is to give tasks that ensure independence of thought. It is possible to ensure and monitor the development of children through classwork. The children demonstrate skills such as understanding, application, analysis, etc. at different stages of cognition. An important condition in the lesson content is the development of a humane position in children, situation selection for children, creative search, problem-solving, communication and cooperation skills in training, a reflection of self-regulation, self-awareness, reflection, selection of methods that allow children to develop cognitive activity. Methods of raising cognitive activity include comparison, analysis, generalization, question method, solution of logical tasks, research, etc.

Keywords: developmental training technology; development of cognitive functions; creative thinking; didactic bases; interactive work forms; principle; personality