Dr. Galina Ivanova, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Milena Velikova, Assist. Prof.

University of Ruse “Angel Kanchev”

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-5s-20-app

Abstract. The continuous advance of technologies and their implementation across all stages of education leads to the development and creation of a variety of digital resources that can be a useful part of contemporary education aiming to develop the digital competencies of the students – future pedagogues. As part of the lectures and workshops on “Kindergarden music theory and methodology”, “Musical education in preschool” and “Musical diagnostics in preschool and primary school grades” students (prospective teachers) who were enrolled in education program of University of Ruse were introduced to a variety of digital resources aiding their practical training. During this time, the students acquired additional knowledge on how to apply them in their future teaching practice. The current study shows a poll of students’ opinion on the usefulness of the test “Profile of Music Perception Skills”, the model “Geneva musical emotional scale”, interactive study materials on “General music training”, video lessons on “Musical theory and methodology” and interactive slide on other sources used in their education. A dedicated questionnaire has been used for data collection of this study.

Keywords: digital resources, music education, musical diagnostics

